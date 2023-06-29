A DEVELOPER wants to transform an Epsom paddock into a 10-cabin tourist site.
They have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to install the prefabricated modular cabins over a 12 month period.
The short-stay tourist operation along Station Street would include a storage shed and barbecue shelter.
The developer wants to build the two-bedroom cabins in a paddock midway between Sargeants Road and Jones Road.
They would not provide any recreation facilities, laundries or amenities blocks on site.
The developer would not build on the rear third of the site.
"This area will otherwise remain undeveloped and may form part of a future stage 2 development expanding deeper into the rear of the site," they told the council.
The land is close to Racecourse Creek and is prone to flooding in certain conditions.
The developer told the council they had taken that into account and consulted with the North Central Catchment Management Authority when they were working on building designs.
They said the risks to life, health and safety were low.
Bendigo's council is considering the application and expects to make a decision at a later date.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
