Highview College Maryborough principal Melinda Scash resigns after internal review

Updated June 30 2023 - 7:31am, first published June 29 2023 - 8:18pm
Highview College Maryborough. Picture file
The principal of a regional high school in central Victoria has resigned from her position, after the board commenced a review to "assess the school's workplace".

