Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Weather

Bendigo weather: cold week gives way to rain, wet weekend on way

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 23 2023 - 11:43am, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cold start for Bendigo gave way to a rainy end this week. Picture by Darren Howe
A cold start for Bendigo gave way to a rainy end this week. Picture by Darren Howe

A blisteringly cold mid-winter week in Bendigo ended in a crescendo of wet, with heavy rain falling the evening of Thursday, June 22, and continuing into the morning of Friday, June 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.