A blisteringly cold mid-winter week in Bendigo ended in a crescendo of wet, with heavy rain falling the evening of Thursday, June 22, and continuing into the morning of Friday, June 23.
In the 15-and-a-half hours between 4pm Thursday and 7.30am Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 15.2 mm of rain at Bendigo Airport, paired with wind speeds of up to 26kmh.
A sheep graziers warning is current for the North Central and Central districts, with "cold temperatures, rain and showers and northerly winds are expected during Friday and Saturday".
Overnight it was coldest at 8pm Thursday, when the mercury hovered at 5.8 degrees, but felt even chillier with an apparent (or "feels like") temperature of 1.4 degrees.
On Friday, June 23, Bendigo is in for a 100 per cent chance of rain between 5 and 15mm, with 15 to 20kmh winds turning west to northwesterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon.
Make sure your weekend plans include gumboot shopping, because this rain is not going anywhere.
The Bureau has forecast a cloudy Saturday, June 24 with a high of 11 degrees and "showers increasing", most likely in the afternoon and evening.
On Sunday, June 25 expect a frosty morning with a low of 3 degrees, before light winds give way to a "shower of two" and a maximum temperature of 11 degrees.
