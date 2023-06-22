Eaglehawk's Star Cinema has launched an ambitious campaign to try and raise $50,000 for the city's not-for-profit organisations over the next four years.
The Star Cinema group is inviting volunteer and not-for-profit groups to reach out and organise a fundraiser to try and fill every Thursday night at its venue, bar the Christmas period.
Cinema business manager Martin Myles said it was the perfect opportunity for groups to use the quality facility to raise money and enjoy a night out at the movies.
Mr Myles said an added bonus of the initiative was the cinema and staff did almost all of the work on the night allowing visitors to enjoy the show.
"It is part of the ethos of what we do we are not-for-profit as well," he said.
"We want to help other not-for-profits make good dollars with as little effort as possible.
"I know how hard committees work. We are talking about almost exclusively volunteer-run organisations so the good thing about our fundraisers is they are really easy to organise."
Star Cinema has held Thursday night fundraising movies for two decades now, but Mr Myles said this was the first time a goal had been set for the amount of money to raise.
He said the profits made on the night would be split between the not-for-profit groups and the cinema which made it an enticing endeavour for charities.
"We take all the bookings, we staff the event, we pretty much do it all," Mr Myles said.
"It is a really easy sell. You can imagine how labour-intensive a Bunnings sausage sizzle is and how you have to buy all of your gear, do long shifts and a lot of work. This is extreme opposite of that."
Mr Myles said there were four steps to follow to organise a film night - pick a date, pick a film, organise the numbers of attendees and enjoy the night.
He said it was important to make sure the crowd was a healthy number because less than 20 would not make it a worthwhile exercise.
"The main thing the organising group needs to do is get the word out as effectively as possible," Mr Myles said.
"That will make or break a fundraiser."
Mr Myles said any group interested should contact Star Cinema.
