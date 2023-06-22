Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Cinema launch ambitious funding goal for city's not-for-profits

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Cinema business manager Martin Myles says they want to help raise $50,000 for the city's not-for-profits. Picture by Darren Howe.
Star Cinema business manager Martin Myles says they want to help raise $50,000 for the city's not-for-profits. Picture by Darren Howe.

Eaglehawk's Star Cinema has launched an ambitious campaign to try and raise $50,000 for the city's not-for-profit organisations over the next four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.