Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Watch

Bendigo council urged to settle Eaglehawk demolition standoff

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COUNCILLORS should block the demolition of a 118-year-old building in a prominent stretch of Eaglehawk to protect the area's heritage feel, City of Greater Bendigo council officers say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.