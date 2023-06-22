Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Victorian Stroke Telemedicine gives 'lifesaving' care to Bendigo

June 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 500 consultations conducted between July 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 in the Loddon Mallee. Picture supplied
More than 500 consultations conducted between July 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 in the Loddon Mallee. Picture supplied

At least 20,000 patients have received lifesaving stroke care over the past decade thanks to the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine (VST) service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.