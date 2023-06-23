Bendigo Advertiser
Bonnie Parker arrested in Bendigo for drug, theft, bail charges

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 12:00pm
Bonnie Parker arrested and remanded in custody for August contest mention and plea. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A 34-year-old woman who was arrested around 4am on Thursday, June 22 at McDonald's restaurant told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court she had "burnt my bridges" with local supports.

