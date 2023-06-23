A 34-year-old woman who was arrested around 4am on Thursday, June 22 at McDonald's restaurant told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court she had "burnt my bridges" with local supports.
Bonnie Parker, of no fixed address, faces charges relating to an unlawful assault - elements of which she disputes - failure to appear in court twice, a theft at Dan Murphy's and Coles supermarket and cannabis possession.
Parker will be remanded in custody to appear again on August 9 for a contest mention relating to a charge of unlawful assault which allegedly occurred in February 2022.
The court heard Parker disputed that she had spat at a man known to her with whom she had a verbal altercation.
Parker's lawyer Karin Temperley said her client would also be entering a guilty plea on August 9 for charges relating to a theft in May 2022 from Dan Murphy's, alongside a co-accused, of two bottles of Bourbon and a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Her co-accused was already sentenced last year.
READ MORE:
The court heard she had filled a handbag with items including milk and steak until it was "bulging".
A staff member asked her to pay for the items but she refused. The incident was captured on CCTV.
On October 31 2022, she was arrested on warrants and a search revealed a "small butt of cannabis".
The court heard she was bailed on November 1 to appear before the court on December 6 and 7, 2022, but failed to appear.
Two charges of failing to appear were issued alongside a warrant for her arrest which was actioned on Thursday morning.
The court heard Parker had also breached a community corrections order through her offending.
The court heard Parker had "quite a history with corrections and non-compliance".
MORE NEWS:
Ms Temperley said her client had lost track of the dates while on the street.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said Parker had had "everything thrown at her for years" in terms of supports but "appears unable to address her mental health".
He called her prior history "shocking".
The court heard Parker suffers from PTSD and anxiety, partly as a result of two serious assaults by the same person who was previously jailed for an attack on her before being released and attacking her again.
She is also withdrawing from methylamphetamine and cannabis while in custody.
Parker said from the dock that she had "burnt my bridges" with local services.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.