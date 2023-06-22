Scaffolding and weeks of preparation give way to an out-of-this-world Rosalind Park come Friday, June 23, as the rolling greens are transformed into the mesmerising Electric Wonderland.
From June 23 to July 9, the mid-winter event invites attendees to take a step into space and time, with large illuminated sculptures, a laser light show, musical stepping stones and other immersive installations.
Can't wait until Friday? Catch a sneak peek of the installations below:
Event manager Alicia Villiers said attendees would be able to experience the latest innovations in light and sound technology.
"We've got over 11,000 LED pixel balls, giant inflatable installations, a light symphony which uses 90 two-metre LED light tubes, heaps of interactive stuff for the kids and 20 lasers producing thousands of beams throughout the park," Ms Villiers said.
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for children aged three to 16 years old, $35 for a family of two adults and two children, and children and two are free.
