Bendigo Advertiser
Home/What's On/Bendigo Festivals
Photos

Preview Electric Wonderland installation at Rosalind Park | Gallery

Updated June 22 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mel Kruse transforms Rosalind Park into an Electric Wonderland. Picture by Darren Howe
Mel Kruse transforms Rosalind Park into an Electric Wonderland. Picture by Darren Howe

Scaffolding and weeks of preparation give way to an out-of-this-world Rosalind Park come Friday, June 23, as the rolling greens are transformed into the mesmerising Electric Wonderland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Bendigo Festivals
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.