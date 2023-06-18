Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo police searching for Bonnie Parker, wanted on multiple warrants

Updated June 18 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police searching for woman wanted on multiple warrants
Police searching for woman wanted on multiple warrants

Police are seeking assistance to locate a woman with a warrant out for her arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.