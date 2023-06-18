Police searching for woman wanted on multiple warrants

Police are seeking assistance to locate a woman with a warrant out for her arrest.
Bonnie Parker, a 34-year-old woman, is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for drug possession, shop theft and bail offences.
She is known to frequent the Bendigo and Long Gully areas.
Anyone with any information relating to her whereabouts has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
An anonymous report can be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
