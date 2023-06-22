A challenging road lays ahead for the Loddon-Mallee public health unit as the health care industry battles staff shortages, patients from a large patch of Victoria and the ever-increasing issues of climate change.
It is predicted for the Loddon-Campaspe region that by the 2050s average temperatures will increase by three degrees with twice as many 38 degree days and average rainfall to decrease by 20mm.
In the Mallee area there could be twice as many 40 degree days, more intense flooding and annual rainfall could decrease by 19mm.
Head of the Loddon-Mallee public health unit, Dr Bruce Bolam said the regional areas of Victoria will be adversely impacted by climate change.
He said with the health system already stretched thin action is needed now to prevent any major issues.
"The science shows (climate change) is leading to an increased risk of severe weather events," he said.
"In our region could be in coming years and decades leading to more extreme weather events like floods, fires, heatwaves, drought.
"Even in the last 12 months we saw flooding which affected large a amount of Loddon-Mallee communities."
Dr Bolam said if the climate changes in the way predicted by many of the world's leading scientific bodies there would be a series of public health "challenges" which would need to be met.
"I feel there is already a lot of good policy that is in place and I think there is good work being done in health service right across the region," he said.
"The critical question is, is it enough? And I think the reality is, and this is well documented, there are many challenges for health services.
"Right across from primary care into hospitals and into other settings as well in terms of attracting and retaining the number of staff ... to meet the known higher needs of regional and rural communities."
Dr Bolam said it was well known people living in the country were disproportionately affected in access to healthcare and often had worse health outcomes than their metropolitan counterparts.
A report was recently handed down by the unit outlining steps which needed to be taken by local, state and Federal governments to prevent any catastrophic health outcomes for regional Victorians.
There were five recommendations including leadership and governance, resilient and adaptive health service systems, resilient and adaptive communities, public health climate change adaptation and monitoring and evaluation.
Calls for funding, building the business case for investment and developing regional climate change and health policies were key themes in the recommendations.
Dr Bolam said it was vital for work to continue on all levels of government to do everything possible to mitigate the effects of climate change on the region and nation.
