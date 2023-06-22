The winter school holidays are just around the corner, running from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, and while the weather has well and truly cooled down, it doesn't mean activities across central Victoria have slowed down.
Here are five free events across the school holiday period to keep your kids having fun.
What better way to get your shopping done than with a reward at the end? These school holidays, Bendigo Marketplace is offering 15 minute sessions for little ones to try the latest games on Playstation 5 and Xbox.
The gaming area is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday, located near EB Games and Zing at the Bendigo Marketplace, 116-120 Mitchell St, Bendigo.
The 15 minute sessions are free, no bookings required.
Bendigo Art Gallery is geared up to host groups of little artists with its Open Range Art workshops.
Gallery educators will guide the way to create masterpieces with sequins, coloured paper, wash tape and more. The workshops are suitable for children aged four and over. Children under 10 require supervision.
The free sessions run on Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6 in half hour blocks from 10am to 1pm. Bookings are required.
To secure a spot, visit the link here.
First Nations artist Troy Firebrace, the creator of the Bendigo Library Mural, is set to share his expertise with Bendigo's budding creatives.
The sessions are open to children aged five to eight, providing an opportunity to learn about and experiment with storytelling through art.
The two free workshops will run on Tuesday, June 27 from 10am to 11am, and 11.30am to 12.30pm at Bendigo Library, 259 Hargreaves Street.
Bookings are required, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/school-holiday-program-228369
Have some time to kill and love a good puzzle? Kangaroo Flat Library has you covered.
The library is hosting a puzzle and chat event with refreshments provided on Tuesday, July 4 from 1pm to 4.30pm. Bookings are not required, the event is free and located at Kangaroo Flat Library 23 Lockwood Road.
Four lakes around the Bendigo region will be stocked with rainbow trout these school holidays, to encourage kids to get out there and wet a line.
Crusoe Reservoir (Kangaroo Flat) will receive 550 trout, Kennington Reservoir (Strathdale) 600, Neangar Lake (Eaglehawk) 400 and Forest Lake (Kangaroo Flat) 100, so the next few weeks are the time to get the rods out.
For the complete list of waterways stocked for the holidays, bag limits, permitted equipment and licences, visit vfa.vic.gov.au/holidaytrout
