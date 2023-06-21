Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo man Benjamin Rice sentenced for armed robbery

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
June 22 2023 - 5:00am
Benjamin Rice has been sentenced for an armed robbery at IGA. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo man has been sentenced in the County Court to two years in prison with one year non-parole after an armed robbery at an IGA supermarket.

