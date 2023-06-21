A Bendigo man has been sentenced in the County Court to two years in prison with one year non-parole after an armed robbery at an IGA supermarket.
The court heard Benjamin Rice, 36, has already served 164 days pre-sentence detention for stealing multiple items of food from the Long Gully store while armed with a knife on January 6.
He was taken into custody on January 8.
The court previously heard Rice, who was banned from the store, stole items of food worth $60.99 and had threatened and brandished a knife at staff in the store.
A victim impact statement from one of the staff members detailed how the armed robbery had left them "hyper-vigilant".
The victim said they experienced "a lot of anxiety" and, at times, "wouldn't leave home except for work".
Judge Anne Hassan said the crime was very serious and this type of robbery of "soft targets" like supermarkets and convenience stores was "all too common".
She said the staff were "simply going about their work".
Defence lawyer Ashlea Patterson tendered a document for an in-patient assessment order for Rice, conducted on Tuesday under the Mental Health Act.
The court heard Rice was experiencing a relapse of schizophrenia at the time of sentencing.
Judge Anne Hassan summarised that Rice was "not doing very well in custody".
The court heard Rice had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, non-organic psychosis, paranoid schizophrenia, and behavioural disturbance caused by the use of multiple drugs.
A report read to the court of Rice's presentation in custody said he had been "abusive, hostile (and) agitated".
Judge Hassan acknowledged Rice's plea at the earliest opportunity and said his chance of rehabilitation was "sadly poor" because of his complex mental health needs and the fact he was "largely unsupported".
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
