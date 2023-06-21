Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Bendigo Senior Secondary College promotes global citizenship

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated June 21 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The international students studying at Bendigo Senior Secondary College. Picture by Ben Loughran.
The international students studying at Bendigo Senior Secondary College. Picture by Ben Loughran.

An international student has opened up about the challenges and rewards of moving to Australia as a Bendigo school asks more locals to open their homes for the cultural experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.