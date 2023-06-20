Bendigo Advertiser
Fire danger period breach dismissed by Bendigo Magistrates' Court

By Lucy Williams
June 21 2023 - 5:00am
The public has been reminded to keep aware of fire restrictions even on overcast days. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
People have been reminded to abide by the fire danger period restrictions after a woman fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court for lighting illegal fires in late March.

