People have been reminded to abide by the fire danger period restrictions after a woman fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court for lighting illegal fires in late March.
The court heard the woman lit five or six piles of leaves on fire on March 26, 2023, at her property along Laanecoorie Road in Tarnagulla, about 40 minutes west of Bendigo.
CFA crews and police were notified and she told them she had not realised the fire danger period did not end until May 1, 2023.
The CFA helps to prevent fires from starting by restricting the lighting of fires for the warmest and driest months.
The court heard the woman was otherwise an upstanding member of the community, having volunteered as a foster carer and regularly volunteering in her community, and she was attempting to clear her property to prevent future fires.
The day was otherwise overcast with no wind and the court was told the woman was apologetic and remorseful.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said since the serious fires of Ash Wednesday and Black Saturday, there was a changed landscape regarding restrictions.
"It is now very regulated and there are very strict rules," Magistrate McRae said.
"I realise it was not your intention to cause damage or upset and you were trying to do the right thing."
The charge of breaking the fire restriction period was proven and dismissed.
