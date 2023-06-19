Winner of the Australian Survivor reality TV show Mark Wales drew on the similarities between soldiers and farmers for his speech at the 25 year celebration of the BestWool/BestLamb program.
Sheep producers and the broader sheep industry representatives were invited to reminisce about the program's beginnings and listen to guest speakers at a dinner in Bendigo on June 19.
Mr Wales said he could see the parallels between the life of a soldier and a farmer.
"Farmers can be so isolated and there is a dangerous element to their work, just like there is with being a soldier," he said.
"I wanted to share some of my experiences and link them back to something (the crowd) can relate to."
The BestWool/BestLamb network aims to deliver high quality and relevant services to the Victorian sheep sector that enables producers to implement improvements in aspects of their business.
MORE NEWS:
Agriculture Victoria senior technical specialist Lyndon Kubeil said he was pleased to see the event had sold out quickly.
"I had about 30 phone calls on the day of people I had to turn away," he said.
"After not having this event for four years, it's been great to see so many people coming to network and share their experiences."
Mr Wales said he was impressed by the work done through the BestWool/BestLamb program.
"It's such a smart step in the right direction," he said.
"It's great to be able to come to such a beautiful place like Bendigo and speak to so many great people."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.