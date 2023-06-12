Winner of the Australian Survivor reality TV show Mark Wales will be in Bendigo next week as the special guest speaker of the 2023 BestWool/BestLamb conference.
Hosted by Agriculture Victoria, sheep producers and the broader sheep industry representatives are invited to attend the conference and pre-conference dinner.
The pre-conference dinner will take place on the Monday, June 19 at the All Seasons Resort Hotel in Bendigo to celebrate 25 years of the BestWool/BestLamb program.
A former SAS commander, Mr Wales will be the special dinner speaker.
MORE NEWS:
Agriculture Victoria senior technical specialist Lyndon Kubeil said the pre-conference dinner was a chance to hear how Mr Wales was able to use his experience leading an elite special forces team in combat to drive decision-making and personal performance.
Mr Kubeil said Mr Wales was used to operating in dynamic, high stress situations where personal and team performance means the difference between life and death.
The dinner will lead in to in the conference on Tuesday, June 20 being held at the Bendigo Event and Exhibition Centre.
"The line-up of speakers the next day at the conference will inform, challenge and excite participants with the most up to date sheep industry research and information, as well as provide a great opportunity for networking," Mr Kubeil said.
"The format is a one-day event featuring concurrent sessions so participants can attend sessions that are relevant and of interest to them, plus trade displays and the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) shearing race delivery demonstration."
Presentations will include Dr Alex Ball, who will take a look back at the last 25 years of the sheep industry and provide his insights going forward for the next 25.
Will Barton from Gundagai Meats will challenge those attending with lamb production of the future and Chris Howie will make them think about the agent of the future and the producer/agent relationship, ensuring it adds value to your business.
Prof. Phil Hynd will update the audience on the latest developments with the wool bio-harvesting project and explore if this could be part of the solution.
Mr Kubeil said it was hard to highlight only a few of many great presentations.
"However also of note, Jim Walsh will give the latest on the brand-new oral lice control product, which could be an absolute game changer," Mr Kubeil said.
"Traditionally, the annual Bendigo conference attracts well over 300 participants, so we recommend you book early."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.