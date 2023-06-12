Bendigo Advertiser
Survivor's Mark Wales to talk at Bendigo's wool/lamb conference

By David Chapman
June 12 2023 - 8:00pm
Australian Survivor winner Mark Wales will be in Bendigo next week. Picture courtesy Channel 10
Winner of the Australian Survivor reality TV show Mark Wales will be in Bendigo next week as the special guest speaker of the 2023 BestWool/BestLamb conference.

