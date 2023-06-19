Bendigo Advertiser
Man hospitalised after walking in front of car at busy intersection

Alex Gretgrix
Tom O'Callaghan
By Alex Gretgrix, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 6:00pm
Leading Senior Constable Todd Deary from Bendigo Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Leading Senior Constable Todd Deary from Bendigo Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

UPDATE 6PM: Police have urged people to use a different crossing in the late afternoon after a person walked out in front of a car on Monday evening.

