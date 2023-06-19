UPDATE 6PM: Police have urged people to use a different crossing in the late afternoon after a person walked out in front of a car on Monday evening.
Their head hit the front windscreen of a white Suzuki hatchback driving on Chapel Street.
The middle-aged man was crossing the busy road at the intersection with Hargreaves Street.
He had made his way through the traffic that had banked up in the left hand lane, Bendigo Highway Patrol's Leading Senior Constable Todd Deary said.
"As he stepped into the right hand lane a car's come through," he said of the moment of impact.
Several members of the public moved him out of the lane and onto the side of the road where paramedics and members of the nearby fire station gathered to help.
The man was conscious when he was loaded into an ambulance a short time ago.
Paramedics planned to take him to Bendigo Hospital to assess his head injury.
Police currently have no plans to charge the badly shaken driver or the pedestrian.
It was a dangerous time of day to cross that section of Chapel Street given the lower light levels, Leading Senior Constable Deary said.
He urged people to walk the short distance to the McCrae Street intersection.
EARLIER: One lane has been blocked on a busy Bendigo CBD street after a person was hit by a car.
Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Chapel and Hargreaves streets at around 5.20pm on June 19.
A witness said the person was being assessed by paramedics while police and CFA crews worked on scene.
They said one outbound lane on Chapel Street had been blocked and emergency services were set to block a lane on Hargreaves Street.
The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
