Lee Nicholls did not consider herself a jazz lover but after volunteering for Castlemaine's jazz festival, she has joined the bandwagon.
The first year helping out at the festival for the Castlemaine woman had been fantastic.
"I was pretty busy (volunteering), so I only was able to see one whole performance," she said.
"I was working at one of the venues called the Phee Broadway Theatre, and I could hear it through the door and every time the door opened this beautiful music would come out.
"I met most of the musicians because I was supervising the bar so it was really lovely.
"There were moments before the event when I wondered why I was doing it because we were just so busy but during the weekend it was such a thrill."
Ms Nicholls said these included around 14 "big bands", the biggest being the Red Sand Big Band from Bendigo with 24 members.
Around 500 people rocked up to the event on the weekend of June 10, each paying $60 for a single day or $150 for the weekend.
Ms Nicholls said the festival had sold $42,000 in tickets online alone.
"Being on duty in the foyer of a theatre, I've seen all these people coming in with all sorts of instruments and it's just been really, really good energy and the weather's been superb," she said.
"People have been up to walk between the venues instead of driving, the traders are really happy in town, the café owners and food vendors are just really happy with how it went over the weekend."
Ms Nicholls praised the "amazing" local businesses who sponsored the festival.
"The Castlemaine Rotary Club were amazing, not only did they provide funds but they lent us staging and many of their members helped with setting up stages in five (of six) venues," she said.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
