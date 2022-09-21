An incident in a central Victorian youth justice facility has instigated a statement from authorities reiterating violence against staff is unacceptable.
Police were called to after a violent incident at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on Tuesday afternoon.
A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson said the fight was quickly contained and staff did not require hospital treatment.
It also said violence towards staff was unacceptable.
"We continue to provide significant support to help staff undertake their complex roles," they said.
OTHER STORIES
"This includes dynamic risk assessments, additional behaviour support specialists, targeted behaviours supports and programs, and the introduction of our new operational safety training package."
The spokesperson said recent safety initiatives had driven down the number of serious assaults at youth custodial facilities over the past four years.
"Laws are now in place that strengthen consequences for young people who assault youth justice custodial workers, including a presumption that if convicted, that they will serve the additional sentence on top of an existing period of detention."
This comes after two prisoners escaped from the centre back in August.
More to come.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.