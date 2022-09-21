Bendigo Advertiser
No staff injured as police attend incident at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:09am, first published 7:30am
Picture by Noni Hyett

An incident in a central Victorian youth justice facility has instigated a statement from authorities reiterating violence against staff is unacceptable.

