A series of recent assaults at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre has resulted in a staff shortage, according to the Community and Public Sector Union.
Spokesperson Julian Kennelly confirmed details of three incidents that occurred at the low-level security facility in a fortnight.
On Tuesday, September 20, several workers were injured in an alleged brawl and one staff member was hospitalised after allegedly being punched in the head.
On Sunday, September 25, a male staff member was hospitalised after allegedly being kicked and hit with a table tennis bat. On Tuesday, September 27 another staff member was allegedly assaulted.
Mr Kennelly said several staff members have been hospitalised, a couple of whom have not returned to work.
He said a "fear of getting belted" had led to absenteeism, and last Wednesday only 25 staff out of 50 turned up.
WorkSafe has attended the facility multiple times, and Mr Kennelly said he hopes improvement notices will be issued against the Department of Justice and Community Safety.
It is believed a small group of repeat offenders at the facility's La Trobe ward is responsible for the ongoing assaults.
"They're well known and they're in and out of the facility unfortunately," Mr Kennelly said.
"Sometimes they deliberately start a fight amongst themselves so staff have to respond and pull them apart, and then as soon as staff intervenes they all start piling on the staff member."
It is hoped a new youth justice centre in Cherry Creek, expected to open this year, will help separate troublemakers.
