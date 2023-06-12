Heathcote was buzzing over the weekend for an event circled in many calendars across the region.
It was all about local produce and all the wine, beer and beverages the area has to offer as crowds flocked to Heathcote On Show over the King's Birthday Weekend between June 10 and 12.
Artisan winemakers, chefs, brewers and musicians gave travellers and locals a taste - literally - of what Heathcote and surrounds had to offer.
Humis Vineyard owner and winemaker Missy Jones said in their fifth year at the event, she was pleased to see crowds out and about.
MORE HEATHCOTE ON SHOW:
"With interest rates the way they are at the moment, we weren't sure if many would want to come," she said.
"But we had no shortage of customers, it was great."
Ms Jones said events such as these allowed vendors to showcase some of their more unique varieties.
"The more unusual kinds were most popular over the weekend," she said.
"Being able to speak to people face-to-face makes a big difference and you're able to explain and show off the produce right there and then.
"It's a great way to mix and mingle and enjoy everything the region has to offer."
OTHER STORIES:
Pook Road Heathcote owner Guy Kidney said while Monday was a bit of a quieter day, the team was busy across the weekend.
"(Being in the Heathcote RSL Hall) created a great little hub for a few of us to set up and show off our products," he said.
"Saturday was very busy, which was good to see."
There are over 25 wineries and 70 vineyards across the Heathcote region, all with their own special spin on their products and offerings.
Guests were able to enjoy exclusive tastings, new releases, music, gourmet food, community activities and more at over 30 locations.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.