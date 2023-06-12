Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Showcasing region's best beverages and more at Heathcote On Show

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heathcote was buzzing over the weekend for an event circled in many calendars across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.