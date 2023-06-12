Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo woman in court on NDIS worker fence paling assault charge

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 32-year-old appeared before Magistrate Ross Maxted last month charged with unlawful assault. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A 32-year-old appeared before Magistrate Ross Maxted last month charged with unlawful assault. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

An intellectually disabled woman who allegedly broke a fence paling over her former NDIS worker's head should have the chance to tell her side of the story, her lawyer has argued in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.