Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Dr Andrew Barling's service to health, cancer advocacy honoured with OAM

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:06am, first published June 11 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Andrew Barling at an Otis Foundation fundraiser in 2012. Picture by Jim Aldersey
Dr Andrew Barling at an Otis Foundation fundraiser in 2012. Picture by Jim Aldersey

The legacy of Judy Burley will forever live on in the hearts of many Australians diagnosed with breast cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.