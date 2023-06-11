The legacy of Judy Burley will forever live on in the hearts of many Australians diagnosed with breast cancer.
Founder of the Otis Foundation, Ms Burley's husband Dr Andrew Barling, has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to the health field.
Dr Barling founded the organisation in 2000 in honour of his late wife, fulfilling her vision of providing those living with breast cancer with retreat style accommodation.
He said he was incredibly proud of what the foundation had achieved over the past 23 years.
"It's a legacy for my wife and honouring her vision, but it quickly grew well beyond Bendigo and is now a national organisation, but based in Bendigo," he said.
"For it to have grown from that very initial seed has been just fantastic to watch.
"We weren't able to have kids, so it's just a fitting tribute and legacy that she's been able to leave behind, and I've just been part of the vehicle that's delivered on that."
Forever a cancer research and treatment advocate, Dr Barling was chairperson of Relay for Life Bendigo raising money for Cancer Council, and director of the Breast Cancer Network Australia, an organisation through which he met his current wife Mary.
He has worked as a thoracic and general surgeon at Bendigo Health, St John of God Hospital Bendigo, Eastern Health and Western Health.
"It gives me a lot of pride to be part of the team at Bendigo Health and at St. John of God in delivering cancer services to the people of Loddon Mallee," he said.
"Even though I now live in Melbourne, I still come up to Bendigo a couple of days a week because I just love working up in a regional centre.
"The people in the country are just lovely to work with, they're so appreciative of any care they're provided, but equally very proud of the fact that the care that they get in Bendigo is equal, if not not better to anything that would be offered in metropolitan areas."
The foundation catered for 740 guests including 340 stays during the 2021/2022 financial year.
