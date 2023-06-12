Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

City of Greater Bendigo receives East Bendigo distillery proposal

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A business wants to install a still for gin, vodka and whisky at an East Bendigo site. Picture by Shutterstock
A business wants to install a still for gin, vodka and whisky at an East Bendigo site. Picture by Shutterstock

A BUSINESS wants to make gin and vodka at an East Bendigo site capable of producing around 10,000 litres of an alcoholic beverage a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.