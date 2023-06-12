A BUSINESS wants to make gin and vodka at an East Bendigo site capable of producing around 10,000 litres of an alcoholic beverage a year.
It has asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to install a 400-litre still in an industrial building in a rapidly developing corner of the suburb.
The council is considering the proposal for one lot at 198 Murphy Street and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
The boutique venue would be the latest addition to a slice of East Bendigo that is transforming.
Developers have been preparing land for commercial and industrial lots on both sides of the immediate street in recent years.
The latest distillery would appear in an existing building and help both locals and visitors "get a taste of the region", project backer Glen Cooper said.
"Our aim is to partner with as many local producers as we can to create a product that highlights our region's growers," he said.
The distillers had long term whisky plans but would start with gin and vodka, Mr Cooper said.
"Although it's early stages and [we're] still going through planning we are excited to be expanding on Bendigo's already thriving tourism scene," he said.
The council is considering planning permission for up to six distillery staff on a site that could hold as many as 30 people at a time, with a bar and seating booths inside.
The business would operate Monday to Sunday from 11am to 11pm, with a slightly later start on the Good Friday and Anzac Day public holidays.
Staff would offer a finger food and snacks menu.
The still would be able to produce around 10,000 litres of an alcoholic beverage a year, distillers told the council in paperwork submitted with their planning application.
The venue was unlikely to create noise issues for people living nearby, they told the council.
The building itself was set away from a number of homes west of the site and the distillers said there was enough of a buffer to deal with music and other noise.
They told the council the business would help diversity the local economy and provide jobs.
"The new [building] use will also provide an added advantage to tourists and the local economy, a factor that the council and State Government are now very keen to enhance," they wrote in their application.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.