After months of curious eyes peering through the front windows, the new Uniting Op Shop on Williamson Street in Bendigo opened its doors on June 9.
The new Uniting Op Shop combined the soon-to-be-closed Golden Square and White Hills stores in an all-inclusive "fit-for-purpose" space.
Area Manager Uniting Warehousing Nooshy Farid travelled up from Melbourne to put the finishing touches on the new space, and said she was taken aback by what the store had to offer.
"I walked in this morning and thought, 'wow this is just beautiful'. It's just so warm and inviting," she said.
Ms Farid said the store took a creative approach to its offering, while ensuring there was something for every shopper who walks through the door.
"This is a really beautiful, creative, unique and fun store," she said.
"It's for customers of all ages, all tastes and interests to come and just feel safe and feel free in the shop."
Over the past few weeks, the busy volunteers have transformed the empty shop into a vintage wonderland, with bric-a-brac, fashion, homewares and everything in between.
"The focus here is on fashion, on beautiful bits and pieces and homewares and bric-a-brac, really just everything," Ms Farid said.
"It's all about beautiful things and unique things. There's something here for everyone. "
Uniting Op Shop Bendigo is located at 53 Williamson Street, Bendigo.
The store is open special hours for the grand opening, 1pm-9pm Friday, June 9.
