UPDATE: A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s have been identified as the victims of a car crash in Raywood on the night of June 8.
According to Ambulances Victoria paramedic crews were called regarding a reported collision just after 6pm.
A spokesperson from the Country Fire Authority said the car was believed to have been driven into knee-deep water on the road and then veered off into a tree near Ludemen's Rd.
Upon arrival the paramedics treated a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s for a chest injury and abdominal pain, respectively.
Both victims were taken to Bendigo Health where they remain in a stable condition.
Roads in the Raywood area are still suffering from flooding after a massive rainfall event on June 7 when nearly 40mm fell across the region in a single day.
Water is still over the Borough Road to Bendigo-Tennyson Road bypass on both sides of the thoroughfare.
EARLIER: Two people have been injured after a car crashed into a tree on the Elmore-Raywood Road, west of Raywood.
Emergency service vehicles were at the scene with four vehicles responding after the crash was reported at 6.11am.
The CFA spokesperson said that the occupants of the car had complained of a leg injury and chest and pelvis pain.
A Victoria Ambulance spokesperson said that two people, one with lower body injuries, were being taken to Bendigo Health for treatment.
The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
It was initially thought the car's occupants might have been trapped but that was later downgraded, the CFA spokesperson said.
Water is still across sections of road in the area after torrential downpours on June 9 dropped almost 40mm of rain in the Bendigo region in a 24-hour period.
More to come.
