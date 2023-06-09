Bendigo Advertiser
Crash victims in stable condition after car hit tree at Raywood

Updated June 9 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:00am
Two people have been injured in a crash east of Raywood. Picture by Google Earth
UPDATE: A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s have been identified as the victims of a car crash in Raywood on the night of June 8.

