Ahead of National Volunteer Week, we'll show you some ways you can give a helping hand to the Bendigo community.
A new op shop in Bendigo's central business district offering a larger, safer space and "retail therapy with heart" is on the hunt for volunteers to assist with store operations.
The new Uniting Op Shop at 53 Williamson Street combines the soon-to-be-closed Golden Square and White Hills stores in an all-inclusive "fit-for-purpose" space.
Senior manager of retail for Uniting Victoria and Tasmania Jacob Miller said volunteers at the charity's op-shops were armed with a sense of community engagement, while filling empty space in their schedules.
"We hear back from volunteers all the time that they get a sense of connection to the community," Mx Miller said.
"Sometimes people are lonely, or they might be retired and they're looking for a sense of connection to community outside of their family, so that's always first and foremost (for the volunteers).
"Some people are isolated and don't necessarily always having something to do, so it's a good opportunity to both connect to community but also fill up your diary."
Mx Miller said volunteers also have the chance to hone their skills and experience, while having some fun.
"There's retail skills and upskilling in that kind of environment, and they get to play in a fashion space and dress mannequins and opportunities like that."
The new location places the store within close distance to four other charity stores, meaning keen Bendigo 'thrifters' will be able to conveniently add another store to their op shop expeditions.
Among other offerings, the store will stock Fire & Clay pottery, made by people experiencing disability and funding emergency relief programs in the region, and an extended 'Queer Fame' range providing "queer-identifying" products for Bendigo's LGBTIQA+ community.
Mx Miller said the store's seven day operations meant there were volunteering opportunities, including weekends for people working Monday to Friday.
The store opens for customers on June 9. Those wanting to volunteer are encouraged to express interest at Uniting's California Gully store, located at 324 Eaglehawk Road, California Gully, or online here.
