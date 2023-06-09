Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Watch

Huge turn out for Dallas Keogh-Frankling's funeral in Castlemaine

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 9 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of family and friends have farewelled a 17-year-old footballer with one of the largest Castlemaine funerals in recent memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.