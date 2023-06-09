Hundreds of family and friends have farewelled a 17-year-old footballer with one of the largest Castlemaine funerals in recent memory.
Many attending Dallas Keogh-Frankling's service lined up on Friday out the front of St Mary's Catholic Church wearing sports guernseys for a post-service honour guard.
The Castlemaine FNC player collapsed and died from a ruptured spleen after his team's match against Kyneton two weeks ago on May 27.
His funeral honour guard stretched from the church down Templeton Street, which had been closed off to traffic.
A lone bagpiper led a priest and the funeral hearse on the start of Dallas's journey to his final resting place in Harcourt.
Friday's funeral was at the heart of it a celebration of the young man's life, his friendships and his passions.
All who spoke talked about Dallas's infectious smile, which could light up any room he was in.
His closest companions painted a picture of a loyal and generous friend who loved sport and was heavily invested in his teammates.
So many mourners had been expected that the church set aside extra seating in its hall and outside. Others watched the service online via a livestream.
The numbers who turned out reflected the collective grief Dallas's passing had caused both in the town and across the region, including within its tight-knit sports circles.
Many at the service planned to head to an interment at the Harcourt Cemetery before gathering at the Castlemaine FNC clubrooms.
The club has been one of the linchpins for a community in mourning over the last two weeks, offering support and a gathering space for those impacted by Dallas's death.
WE REMEMBER DALLAS
Its support has extended on the field as well as off.
Dallas's under-18 teammates played an emotional match against Golden Square last weekend after deciding it was the best way to honour their friend's memory.
The young man's older brother Ashton donned the number "8" for Castlemaine's senior team game.
That was the same number Dallas had worn for his under-18 matches.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
