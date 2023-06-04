In the 164-year history of the Castlemaine Football Netball Club, few times has the club song been sung with more pride and emotion than after Saturday's under-18 game at Camp Reserve.
With the memory of late team-mate Dallas Keogh-Frankling firmly in mind, Castlemaine's under-18s defeated the previously undefeated Golden Square by five points on Saturday.
For much of last week the club was unsure if the young Magpies would take to the field after the traumatic events of the previous weekend.
With the support of family, friends and rival BFNL clubs, the brave teenagers did take to the field to honour Dallas.
Fittingly, they kicked eight goals to win the match - the same number Dallas wore with pride for the Pies.
Their opponents Golden Square paid their respect, with each player having number eight painted on their left arm above a black armband.
When a Castlemaine player kicked a goal, Golden Square players gave them a pat on the back in support.
One of Dallas' great mates Aidan Goddard pointed to the sky after kicking the first goal of the match.
The tributes continued through the day.
The seniors, reserves and netball teams embraced for one minute silence before their matches.
"It was a horrible week for Castlemaine and to see their under-18s get up was a fantastic effort by their players,'' Golden Square senior coach Chris Carter said.
"There was a bigger picture than football on Saturday. I spoke to our players about being there for Castlemaine and to give them the support they deserved in a really tough time.
"As a club, for Castlemaine to front up and compete like they did showed a lot of courage and pride for Dallas.
"Credit to Castlemaine and Golden Square for the way they pulled together. It shows there's more to life than just football."
In the senior football match, Dallas' older brother Ashton wore jumper number eight to honor his sibling and great mate.
Playing across half-forward, Ashton was one of Castlemaine's best players.
"Ashton was fantastic in the way he handled the whole day,'' Castlemaine senior coach Brendan Shepherd said.
"It's been a mighty tough week for the young fellow, but he did himself proud.
"He played really well and fully deserved to be named in our best players."
There were emotional scenes at all BFNL venues as the rest of the league played their role in honouring Dallas.
At Canterbury Park, the Kyneton Tigers put their boots along the boundary line at the completion of their matches as a sign of respect for Dallas.
The tribute was in line with the social media campaign #putyourbootsoutforDallas
"The support Australia-wide that the club has received has been amazing,'' Shepherd said.
"It's been an incredibly tough week for everyone involved."
