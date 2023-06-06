Footy players and other sports people have been invited to bring their guernseys to wear as part of a guard of honour at the funeral of Dallas Keogh-Frankling.
The 17-year-old died after collapsing on the field following his team's match against the Kyneton Tigers on May 27.
Dallas's funeral service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church on Hargreaves Street in Castlemaine on Friday, June 9.
The service will begin about 11.30am and can be viewed via livestream for people who are unable to attend in person.
All those turning out for the funeral have been invited to the Castlemaine football clubrooms afterwards.
The collective grief felt surrounding the death of Keogh-Frankling has taken social media by storm in the last week.
To honour the tragic loss, a social media campaign was launched titled #putyourbootsoutforDallas which has garnered hundreds of posts and pictures.
More than 500 posts have been made, with a huge number of clubs taking the most recent matchday on June 3 to honour Dallas.
Various football, netball, soccer and rugby clubs from the Goldfields region, regional Victoria, Melbourne and across the country have shown their support for Dallas's family.
At the weekend Castlemaine players ran past an honour guard a week after Dallas died.
Club members, opposition players and umpires formed the guard as the Magpies' under-18 team ran onto the field on Saturday morning.
"Our players have told us the best thing for them right now is to return to football and netball this weekend in honour of Dallas," the club said in a Facebook post on Friday.
"After a week of maintaining our training routines, and spending time together as a Club, we will be taking to the court and field on Saturday and Sunday for two big days of sport with the blessing of Dal's family."
