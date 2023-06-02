Castlemaine Football Netball Club players will return to the footy field and netball court on Saturday with heavy hearts as they pay tribute to clubmate Dallas Keogh-Frankling.
One week after the 17-year-old's tragic passing from a ruptured spleen suffered during the under-18 match against Kyneton, the Magpies host Golden Square.
One minute silence will be held before each match across the BFNL.
Dallas' brother Ashton, who plays in Castlemaine's senior football team, will honour the memory of his younger brother by wearing number eight - the number Dallas wore for Castlemaine's under-18s.
After a riding an emotional rollercoaster this week, Dallas' Castlemaine under-18 team-mates have decided to play on Saturday and the Magpies' senior and reserve-grade football teams and netball teams will participate in their scheduled matches.
READ MORE: Castlemaine rocked by teen's sudden death
Castlemaine FNC president Caleb Kuhle said there was a sense around the club that players in all grades were "playing for Dallas" this weekend.
"There's a strong feeling of that, particularly in the younger players at the club,'' Kuhle said.
Kuhle said the under-18 team and younger footballers/netballers at the club had handled the tragic situation "remarkably well".
"I'm surprised at how well the players are doing, but at the same time I'm not surprised because I know how tight knit this club has become,'' Kuhle said.
"This group of under-18 players has played together since under-12s. They've been staunch about wanting to be Castlemaine's future.
"They hang out together off the field and they're always with each other at the club."
Kuhle said the continued support from clubs around Australia had helped the Pies.
He said the #putyourbootsoutforDallas social media campaign, that was launched on Thursday, had been a resounding success.
"How wide that campaign has gone is very special,'' Kuhle said.
"I went through the posts last night and it blew me away. There were places that I'd never heard of before that were showing their support.
"For the family to know that everyone is thinking of them is special."
Kyneton's under-18 football team will play against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
