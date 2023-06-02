Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine Magpies to pay tribute to Dallas Keogh-Frankling

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 2 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 6:12pm
Castlemaine under-18 footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling, who passed away last weekend. Picture by Castlemaine FNC
Castlemaine Football Netball Club players will return to the footy field and netball court on Saturday with heavy hearts as they pay tribute to clubmate Dallas Keogh-Frankling.

