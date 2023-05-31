Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Amelie Vergez fronts County Court over cyclist Lindsay Smyrk's death

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young woman has fronted court over the death of cyclist Dr Lindsay Smyrk. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A young woman has fronted court over the death of cyclist Dr Lindsay Smyrk. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A 20-year-old Fern Hill woman who killed a cyclist near Woodend last year told his family she was "so, so sorry" during a court hearing on dangerous driving causing death charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.