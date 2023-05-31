Despite its modern appearance, the design of The Bendigo Law Courts complex - shortlisted for three high-profile architecture awards - borrows design cues from surrounding gold rush buildings.
The Law Courts have been nominated in three categories at the 2023 Victorian Architecture Awards - in the Public Architecture, Urban Design, and Regional Prize categories - championed by the Australian Institute of Architects.
Architects Wardle Studio designed the $152 million Law Courts which were officially opened in February this year.
Partner at Wardle Studio Meaghan Dwyer said the broken roof design meant the building could be "in conversation" with its Victorian-era neighbours.
"We observed Bendigo, and noticed that so many of the civic buildings built in the Victorian era have a series of spires and clock towers and flag poles that sit above the two-level fabric and create a skyline," Ms Dwyer said.
"Knowing the building would be five levels high, we saw that it could be in conversation with those spires and clock towers, that would be another element on the skyline, that signalled a very important civic building."
The awards enable public and peer recognition of the institute's members work and promotes architects and their work across Victoria and Australia.
For Ms Dwyer, the award nominations were never part of the equation - rather the project was an opportunity to change the way the judicial system was experienced in Bendigo.
"It was a remarkable opportunity to provide a piece of really important community infrastructure," she said.
"And in a way, make a difference to so many people's experience of the justice system."
Ms Dwyer said another aspect in the design was recognising the impact the justice system has had on First Nations people in Bendigo.
The build features a four-storey mural of the Bunjil - designed by Dja Dja Wurrung woman and local artist Racquel Kerr - the 'law maker' in central Victorian First Nations culture.
"It seems very appropriate that he is represented in a court building," Ms Dwyer said.
"It's bringing together their lore and our law.
"Bunjil is now also part of that beautiful skyline of spires and clock towers. So First Nations people now fly on the Bendigo skyline. That is a way that I like to think about it."
Winners will be revealed for the 2023 Victorian Architecture Awards evening on Friday, June 16.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.