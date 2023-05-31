Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Law Courts nominated in Victorian Architecture Awards

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:15am, first published May 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts have been nominated for three prestigious architecture awards. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts have been nominated for three prestigious architecture awards. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Despite its modern appearance, the design of The Bendigo Law Courts complex - shortlisted for three high-profile architecture awards - borrows design cues from surrounding gold rush buildings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.