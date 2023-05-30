A local family impacted by a medical emergency has been blown away by the generosity of Bendigonians, who have donated just under $50,000 in six days to help them.
Tim and Rhi Caldwell, who operate two coffee vans around Bendigo, had their worlds turned upside down on May 4 when their teenaged daughter Harriet suffered a rare spinal stroke.
The happy, active 13-year-old, who is a student at Victory Christian College, had been stretching before a basketball training session when she felt "a pop" in her lower back and her legs went numb, leaving her unable to walk, according to family friend Kelly Haw.
From Bendigo ER, she was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital, where she underwent a "traumatic and invasive" week of testing in the neurology ward, that culminated in the news that she may never walk again.
Emotionally, it was shattering, Harriet's father, Tim Caldwell, told the Advertiser.
"When they the specialist said she ... had to get used to her life in the wheelchair it's just emotionally been horrendous," Tim said.
"To be honest, it pretty well destroyed the kid ... for this to happen the way it did, you know, she really was in shock for a week or more, struggling to cope with it all."
But, as Kelly Haw explained in the GoFundMe appeal she has set up for the family, some good news came from the hospital physiotherapy team, who have been positive about the strengthening of Harriet's right leg and her ability to wiggle her left toe, and on occasions, left ankle.
"That gives us all hope and positivity that little wins may continue over time," Kelly wrote online.
Tim Caldwell confirms the family and their supporters have been given a " a spring in our step" thanks to these developments and his daughter has "a renewed spirit".
"With the positive results, she's starting to see - some nights she'll be able to move her ankle and things like that - and when she gets these little gains it's just uplifting. It really gets her going.
"They've said to us, 'Don't look too far into the future, just take each day as it comes', so that's what she's been doing and she's in a much better space emotionally now I guess seeing these small results."
The medical teams at the hospital have been "nothing short of amazing", he says.
But Harriet's medical crisis and now busy daily schedule of occupational therapy and rehabilitation activities has meant both Tim and Rhiann Caldwell have needed to be present and hands-on with her at the Royal Children's, where Rhiann has been spending the nights in her room while Tim stays at Ronald McDonald house. Harriet's grandmother, Christine, has also been very involved.
The situation has left the couple scrambling to rearrange their lives to be with Harriet in Melbourne while also looking after her 11-year-old sister, Darci, back in Bendigo and seeing to their other responsibilities.
Initially they had resisted Kelly's idea of a fundraiser.
"Kelly talked us into the GoFundMe page which we were pretty apprehensive about," Tim says.
"We didn't really want to know about it initially but she said, 'Well you're self-employed and your business can't run without you and you've still got to pay your house off and you both need to be down there,'"
"When you spell it out like that it's pretty much - OK, give it a go and see what happens. You've got to swallow your pride if you both want to be down there to help her on her road to recovery."
"For the Bendigo people who got behind us, we're really lost for words, with their generosity, especially in these times when it's a bit tough with interest rate hikes and all this sort of stuff."
"You sort of feel very alone, and being down Melbourne you're away from friends and family and you're in another world.
"For people that we've only said hello to a few times and that we don't really know to get behind us, it pretty much blew our minds.
"And Kelly, thank you very much!"
Donations to the appeal to support the Caldwells on the long road ahead can still be made online.
