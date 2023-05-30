Bendigo Advertiser
Nearly $50,000 donated to help family after 13-year-old suffers rare spinal stroke

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 31 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:00am
The Caldwell family - Rhi, Harriet, Darci and Tim - have been blown away by the generous response to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support them. Picture supplied
A local family impacted by a medical emergency has been blown away by the generosity of Bendigonians, who have donated just under $50,000 in six days to help them.

