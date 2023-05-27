UPDATE: A 24-year-old Jan Juc man has been charged after a fatal collision on Friday in Carag Carag between Bendigo and Shepparton.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged the truck driver with dangerous driving causing death.
Police said the truck allegedly collided with a Holden Astra hatchback around 12.05pm on May 26.
The man has been bailed to face the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on May 31.
EARLIER: A woman died in a multi-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon in Carag Carag, around an hour north-east of Bendigo.
Investigators have been told a truck driver was travelling along Midland Highway, when he collided with a black Holden Astra hatchback, about 12.05pm.
Sadly, the passenger of the hatchback, a 73-year-old woman from Shepparton, later died in hospital.
The driver of the hatchback, a 32-year-old woman from Shepparton sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The area has been cordoned off and the site was expected to be assessed overnight.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
For the current provisional lives lost tally please see https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
