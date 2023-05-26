AFL Victoria is providing more support for football/netball clubs in a bid to quash the biggest challenge facing community sporting groups.
With the retention and attraction of volunteers an issue for community clubs across the state, Head of AFL Victoria Ben Kavenagh confirmed on Friday that a new role had been created in Bendigo that would provide direct assistance to clubs across central Victoria.
The Club Development Lead position is designed to work with club committees and be available to assist with specific issues affecting clubs.
"Over the pre-season the AFL Vic team got on the road to engage directly with clubs all around the state,'' Kavenagh said.
"We received some very valuable feedback. Some of the themes included positive reports around the likes of junior numbers and healthy bank balances, but there were a number of clubs that did express that their volunteer ranks were stretched.
"Community Clubs are built around volunteers. The experience players have largely revolves around the environment that coaches and clubs committees create.
"There are a range of development and support mechanisms in place to up-skill and support coaches.
"While we do have numerous programs available to support club committees and volunteers like Club Help, SCIF, TAC Rewards and Worksafe grants to name just a few, the feedback we received was that generally the clubs that are doing it tougher, have low awareness of this support.
"So, we're now introducing a resource in every region that will predominantly live in clubland, sit around the table with committees on Tuesdays and Thursday nights and walk clubs through what support is available, assist them with compliance such as the government child safety requirements that some have found tricky to navigate, alert them to grants opportunities and equally importantly, listen.
"While we have a range of support offerings currently, I'm sure we also have some gaps, and these roles will also be a great mechanism for feedback on how we constantly evolve our offerings to meet club needs.
"We want clubs to be safe, welcoming, enjoyable environments and we want to assist the army of amazing, hard-working volunteers around the state to achieve this."
The role in Bendigo is one of seven Club Development Lead roles that AFL Victoria has created across Victoria.
AFLCV region manager Craig Armstead said the new role would be welcomed by clubs across the district.
"We get feedback pretty consistently that volunteers are an issue for our clubs,'' Armstead said.
"It's probably more extreme for outlying clubs than it is in Bendigo, but it's a consistent theme when we engage with the clubs.
"We have 61 clubs and over 750 teams across footy and netball in our region, so a lot of volunteers are required to ensure these games go ahead.
"Generally, our clubs are in good shape... but there are stresses for volunteers from time-to-time."
Armstead encouraged central Victorians with experience behind the scenes at community sport level to apply for the new role.
"If you love footy and netball, and you love the central Victorian region, this is a great opportunity to make a difference,'' he said.
"Working in sport is a great industry to work in and there's lots of need (for this position).
"It will be a rewarding job and you'll see results from your work."
Applications for the position in Bendigo will open shortly.
