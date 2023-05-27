The Bendigo Football Netball League has released a statement after the tragic passing of a Castlemaine under-18 footballer on Saturday.
The 17-year-old was injured playing for Castlemaine against Kyneton in the BFNL under-18 competition and died in hospital later in the day.
"The Bendigo Football Netball League and Castlemaine Football Netball Club are devastated following the tragic passing of one of the CFNC under-18 players today,'' the league said in a statement.
"The club's first priority is providing and facilitating support for the family, friends, teammates, and coaches of the player.
"The club and league will continue to work together closely and kindly request that the privacy of family, friends and teammates be respected during this incredibly difficult time."
Earlier: The Castlemaine community and Bendigo Football Netball League is in mourning after a Castlemaine Football Netball Club under-18 footballer passed away on Saturday.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of the teenager, who was playing for Castlemaine against Kyneton in the BFNL under-18 match at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
Emergency services were called to reports of an unresponsive boy at a football field on Mollison Street, about 12.20pm.
A 17-year-old boy from Castlemaine was taken to hospital where he later died.
The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined, but the matter is not being treated as suspicious.
The senior football game between Kyneton and Castlemaine was abandoned.
Castlemaine FNC made the following post on its Facebook page: "We will be gathering as a community from 4.30pm at social rooms at Camp Reserve, Castlemaine to provide a safe space to be together at this difficult time."
AFL Victoria and BFNL board representatives as well as sport chaplaincy representatives are at Camp Reserve supporting family and club members.
Kyneton Football Netball Club cancelled its Rural Round function that was scheduled for Saturday evening.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
