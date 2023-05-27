Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine footballer dies in Kyneton from footy injuries

By Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 28 2023 - 12:05pm, first published May 27 2023 - 5:30pm
A 17-year-old boy has died in Kyneton on Saturday. Picture file
The Bendigo Football Netball League has released a statement after the tragic passing of a Castlemaine under-18 footballer on Saturday.

