The Bendigo community is being asked to help remove "some of the obstacle" facing stroke survivor Neil McKenzie in his quest to find a permanent kitchen for his cookie business.
Cookie Hustle Bendigo has been steadily growing since he started it after moving to Bendigo two years ago, but it's outgrown its current set-up.
A friend of Mr McKenzie is looking for community help to find a new professional space for the baker to work in so he can move the operation from his family's home.
Willie Chalmer first met Mr McKenzie after his stroke when he came to the Caterworx store looking to buy baking supplies.
Mr McKenzie moved the Bendigo two years ago after suffering a stroke in April 2019 at the Box Hill cemetery.
Since moving to Central Victoria, he has made it his mission to continue to pursue his passion of baking.
Mr Chalmer said Mr McKenzie's attitude towards life and recovery had made a huge impression on him and he would love to see the Bendigo community band together to find the baker a better quality kitchen.
"He's been brilliant with everything that has been going on with him an how hard he is trying to make everyone else's life better," he said.
Mr Chalmer works at Caterworx in Golden Square which is where he first met Mr McKenzie and the pair hit is off. He also won the admiration of the staff.
Mr Chalmer said it would be great to see the community remove "some of the obstacle" in front of Mr McKenzie in finding a kitchen. "It is just a matter of someone steeping up and saying hey we have got one for you," he said.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
