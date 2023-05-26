Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo stroke survivor Neil Mckenzie after professional kitchen

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 27 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil McKenzie and his furry companion Bonnie over a batch of freshly baked cookies. Picture by Noni Hyett.
Neil McKenzie and his furry companion Bonnie over a batch of freshly baked cookies. Picture by Noni Hyett.

The Bendigo community is being asked to help remove "some of the obstacle" facing stroke survivor Neil McKenzie in his quest to find a permanent kitchen for his cookie business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.