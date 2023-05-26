Dozens of intrigued Bendigo residents have expanded their knowledge after taking part in the International Pint of Science festival.
Talks focusing on topics ranging from planet-sized matter hundreds of kilometres away to minute particles found under a powerful microscope took place on May 22, 23 and 24 this week.
While the Queen's Arms Hotel was the main function room for the events, the Discovery Centre's planetarium held the opening talk.
Almost all speakers were from La Trobe University' Bendigo campus to allow for a far more local feel to those who attended and had the chance to meet a scientist.
The pub setting was to create for a far more social atmosphere and instead of seeming like a lecture, allow people to engage in a back and forth discussion.
The scientists who took part consisted of Ms Karen McMillian and Drs Joe Tucci, Rebecca Flower, Kate Kelly, Brad Hodge, Anne Axell and Ashley Rozario.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.