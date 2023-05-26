Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo takes part in international scientific festival

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 26 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Astronomy student Karen McMillan hosted her pint of science show in the Planeterium at the Discovery Centre. Picture by Darren Howe.
Astronomy student Karen McMillan hosted her pint of science show in the Planeterium at the Discovery Centre. Picture by Darren Howe.

Dozens of intrigued Bendigo residents have expanded their knowledge after taking part in the International Pint of Science festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.