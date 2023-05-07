There was never a dull moment at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion as it lit up the Bendigo skies yet again.
ILLUMIN8 drew a sold-out crowd to Myers Flat on May 6, with a show for everyone to enjoy.
Organisers took to social media to show gratitude for the support shown from the public.
"We are amazed at the overwhelming support we've had from the community and can't thank you enough," they said in a post.
Held annually, the celebration continued the long-running Buddhist tradition commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha in line with the Tibetan Saga Dawa festival.
This year's festival invited attendees to immerse themselves in multi-cultural performances, light installations in the Stupa's Peace Park, multi-faith teachings and prayer, vegan and vegetarian food, and a fireworks display.
The line-up included performances from the Bendigo Chinese Lion Team, Japanese drummers, the Bendigo Kung Fu Club, and Melbourne based "bubble-artist" Becky Bubbles, among others.
And if that wasn't enough, the food on offer came from a range of many cuisines, including traditional Tibetan foods, Italian fare from Il Panzaretto and veggie burgers served up by Jolly Slider.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
