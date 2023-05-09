Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Jason Lowndes memorial bike returned to Spring Gully after theft

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Memorial bike returned after 'senseless act of vandalism'
Memorial bike returned after 'senseless act of vandalism'

A flurry of media coverage and social media about the theft of the Jason Lowndes' memorial bike has led to its return overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.