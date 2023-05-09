Memorial bike returned after 'senseless act of vandalism'

A flurry of media coverage and social media about the theft of the Jason Lowndes' memorial bike has led to its return overnight.
The bike, which was erected as a tribute to Lowndes, who was killed while cycling on Sedwick Road, Mandurang in 2017, was removed sometime last week, with the granite base it was mounted on tagged with graffiti.
Stuart MacGregor, the president of Bendigo Mountain Bike Club, which created the memorial, told media the bike had been spotted and photographed back in its place by a passersby early this morning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While the club was grateful for its return, it was also angered by the "senseless act of vandalism", which had been reported to police, he said.
Lowndes was a professional cyclist, who rode professionally in Israeli and Canadian teams and represented Australia in the Road World Championships in Qatar in 2016.
The memorial was created with the White Bike Foundation, which was set up to provide education and awareness on the need to protect those sharing the road.
MacGregor said the club expected to re-mount the bike later on Tuesday.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.