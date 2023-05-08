An internationally acclaimed Bendigo-born violinist and composer is tightening his strings to perform at Langley Estate in a concert paying homage to the musical ties between Vienna and Hollywood.
Patrick Savage - whose resume includes stints as Principal First Violin in the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London and violinist with Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester in Berlin - is set to perform From Vienna to Hollywood at Langley Estate's Lauriston Chapel on May 13.
MORE WHAT'S ON:
Mr Savage said he was excited to return home and contribute to Bendigo's "flourishing" arts scene.
"I love coming back to Bendigo. And what's exciting is there seems to be an appetite for the arts and music here," he said.
From Vienna to Hollywood sees Mr Savage paired with pianist Elyane Laussade, a worldwide soloist and graduate of the Juilliard School in New York, explore the influence of Viennese music on Hollywood.
Mr Savage, who has composed for Hollywood films, said there's a strong tie between the two cities respective musical landscapes.
"With the turbulence of the rise of Nazism (in Austria), a lot of talented music makers were forced to relocate to the United States and they tended to gravitate towards Hollywood," he said.
According to Mr Savage, an example of Vienna's influence on Hollywood is in the Star Wars theme, which he said was "perilously close" to Austrian-born composer Erich Korngold's 1942 Kings Row score.
As the current band leader for the London West End production of Hamilton, and having lead orchestras at the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Senbla Orchestra in London, the Lauriston Chapel stage is a little smaller than the grand auditoriums Mr Savage is accustomed to.
Mr Savage said the show at Langley Estate provides an opportunity for a more intimate experience for showgoers.
"You have the opportunity to feel well, literally, very close to the music as you're very close to the musicians. And I think it's a very warm and relaxed performing situation," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Among other composers, From Vienna to Hollywood sees Mr Savage perform pieces by Austrian-American violinist Fritz Kreisler and Austrian-born Friedrich Kreisler, as well as John Williams' Schindler's List theme.
Mr Savage said the inclusion of music from Schindler's List was a nod to the show's theme.
"I suppose the source of all this music ultimately was this terrible history in the build up to the Second World War," Mr Savage said.
Tickets to From Vienna to Hollywood on May 13 at Langley Estate are available here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.