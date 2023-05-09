Around 40 paramedics staged a "show of support" at the Bendigo law courts on Monday for a colleague appearing there as the alleged victim of a punching incident.
"As paramedics always do, they were supporting each other," Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said.
The ambulance workers also aimed to draw attention to the unacceptable level of aggression and violence they faced, he said.
OTHER NEWS:
According to Ambulance Victoria data, a paramedic is assaulted every 50 hours.
There were also about 13 complaints a day of aggression, which could take the form of assault, verbal abuse or behaviour like spitting, Mr Hill said.
"It has a real cascading effect," he said.
"It does instil a real sense of fear.
"They've all been there and they all feel that fear of being assaulted."
With violence and aggression often perpetrated by bystanders at a scene, an important way the public can assist is to remove any aggressive bystanders from the area where paramedics are trying to work, particularly members of one's own family.
Mr Hill said ambulance workers were "trained to walk away from their cases if they were at risk".
"They want to do what's right for their patients but the pendulum has to swing back further towards their own safety."
Ambulance Victoria staff had also attended the action on Monday.
"It was good to see everyone on the same page," Mr Hill said.
There is a six-month minimum prison sentence for anyone assaulting and injuring an emergency services worker in Victoria.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.