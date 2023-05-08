In the past six years, there have been three serious drug overdoses among visitors to the Bendigo Library alone.
Because of the top quality staff and paramedic response, those three people were saved.
So when one of the key activists behind the safe injecting rooms in Melbourne, Judy Ryan, spoke to library guests about her new book You Talk, We Die, it was not an unrelatable topic.
In July 2016, Wangaratta-raised Richmond resident Judy Ryan found a young man - one of 'her regulars' - slumped and quiet at her gate.
Despite having overdosed on heroin, he lived. Many were not saved and Judy - like many other residents - had seen their deaths on the streets for years.
OUR ROYAL COVERAGE:
"I just ask, as country people, to imagine if this was happening in Bendigo, what would you have done?" Ms Ryan asked the crowd.
"We were just getting battered with sirens and people overdosing in laneways.
"Thirty-four people died in our community in 2016 so just imagine if that happened in Bendigo, 34 people dead in Kangaroo Flat for example or the centre of Bendigo in one year."
Renato Angelo, the acting manager of the Loddon Mallee Salvation Army alcohol and other drugs services team, said there was a "massive" problem with overdoses in the region.
"I'm sick of going to funerals," Mr Angelo said.
"We just want people to know that support is available, it doesn't have to be drastic or super dramatic change but just reducing harm."
Mr Angelo did not comment on whether Bendigo should have a safe-injecting facility but had seen clients who had used the service.
READ MORE:
"I had a young man who was one of our clients who actually has overdosed three times in the safe-injecting room (in Melbourne) and on those three occasions he was administered Naloxone, which in the end saved his life, three separate times," Mr Angelo said.
"It does go to show they do have purpose and the community does have a need."
The Penington Institute data from as recently as 2020 revealed that one Australian died of an overdose every four hours.
The 2022 report said overdose was a leading cause of death for Australians of all ages.
"It is the second- and third-leading cause of death for those in their 30's and 20's, respectively, and Australians aged 40 and above now account for over two-thirds of unintentional overdose deaths," the report said.
Mr Angelo said regional Victoria was massively over-represented in those tragic statistics and put it down to a lack of services, a lack of knowledge and a lack of education.
"We're seeing people from all walks of life with substance abuse issues and when I say substances I'm also including alcohol," he said.
"What I can say is that addiction doesn't discriminate at all."
Mr Angelo said one of the biggest myths in the community was that pharmaceutical substances were less risky than illicit substances.
OTHER NEWS:
"If you look at the stats, overwhelmingly, most overdoses occur from poly-drug use where more than one drug type is involved and many involved pharmaceutical substances," he said.
"There's unfortunately always stigma in the community around people who use substances, regardless of what they are, although alcohol tends to get a bit of a free ride sometimes.
"More people consume alcohol than all the other substances combined because it's socially acceptable in Australia for people to drink.
"If you rocked up to a barbecue with a six-pack, no one would bat an eyelid, but if you rocked up with a gram of cocaine or a gram of meth, people would wonder what was going on."
Mr Angelo said more funding was needed to increase services in the drug and alcohol space as well as action on housing options.
"A lot of times people are getting out of treatment and returning to homelessness and there's nowhere we can put them," he said.
"There's only so long you can maintain sobriety when you're returning to the streets or you're couch surfing.
"We're not able to take people out of their environment and that's a major issue because mental health is linked to their alcohol and other drug use, homelessness is in there, domestic violence too.
"The lack of affordable housing is a massive barrier for people trying to maintain that sobriety or that abstinence."
Mr Angelo said there was now a take home Naloxone program where those using opiates receive Naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses while also receiving education around using opiates and mixing substances.
Ms Ryan said the Richmond safe-injecting facility was a "life-giving health facility for people with addition" and that more centres were needed across the state and country.
While the Richmond facility has been criticised for its location next to a school, Ms Ryan said many parents understood that children had seen significantly worse incidents - deaths and overdoses - in the decades preceding the centre's formation.
"There's been a 75 per cent drop in the callouts of ambulances, we do not have the sirens like we did, we do not have our laneways blocked like we did all the time," Ms Ryan said.
"And no one has ever died in a medically-supervised injecting centre anywhere in the world."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.