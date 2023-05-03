Strap on your helmet, and your best outfit, as the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is going full throttle towards supporting men's health.
The charity event started in Sydney in 2012 when one man decided a themed ride would be a fun way to connect motorcycle enthusiasts while raising funds to support men through organisation Movember.
Now the Bendigo motorcycle community has its chance to don their most dapper outfit and cruise around town for a cause.
Organiser Phil Peterson said he used to ride motorcycles years ago. About 12 months ago he purchased a Triumph and has enjoyed riding again.
"I hadn't had a motorcycle for over 30 years, and I got back into motorcycling ... and I thought it'd be great to kick one off in Bendigo," Mr Peterson said.
"This is the first time that [a Distinguished Gentleman's Ride] has been officially available for riders to register, other than just to turn up on the day and complete the ride.
"It enables the riders to seek sponsorship so that we can raise money for men's health."
The ride would support Movember, with money raised specifically going towards mental health programs and prostate cancer support.
For Mr Peterson, the social aspect of riding has been the most important thing.
"It sort of connects a lot of people across all sorts of lifestyles and backgrounds and genders," he said. "Every motorcyclist is welcome to register and to ride on the day."
The ride course was a "short ride" of about 40 kilometres, Mr Peterson said, taking motorcyclists through Eaglehawk, Maiden Gully, Kangaroo Flat and finishing in the centre of town.
He said he hoped the sight of a group of people riding motorcycles in suits would raise awareness for the cause.
"It's for people to say, 'oh, what's going on here?' and hopefully it'll be something that will continue as the years go by and we'll build on numbers," he said.
The Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride is on Sunday, May 21. Click here to register.
