Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Bendigo projects could benefit under new grants guidelines

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 8 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters says the federal government's new regional grants program is open, competitive and merit based. Picture by Darren Howe.
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters says the federal government's new regional grants program is open, competitive and merit based. Picture by Darren Howe.

UPDATED, 4.25PM: City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf has welcomed the guidelines of the new regional grants program, which could be used on major capital works projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.