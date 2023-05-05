Bendigo Advertiser
Climate summit planned to inform, create change

GR
By Gabriel Rule
May 5 2023
The launch of the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration (supplied).
The time to question "do we need to do anything about climate change?" has passed, and is now "what is the best way to get to zero emissions?", according to a climate event co-ordinator.

