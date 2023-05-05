The time to question "do we need to do anything about climate change?" has passed, and is now "what is the best way to get to zero emissions?", according to a climate event co-ordinator.
The Greater Bendigo Climate Summit, to be held on May 27, will equip residents with tactics to reduce carbon in their own household, and information on plans to achieve zero emissions in the region by 2030.
Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration (GBCC) co-ordinator Ian McBurney said achieving zero emissions in Bendigo would require collective community action "together", with the summit providing workshops on practical ways to achieve the goal.
The summit goes in hand with City of Greater Bendigo council's stance community engagement is imperative to achieve a 'zero emissions Bendigo', Mr McBurney said.
"Every home, every business, and every government at every level is thinking about how they can create a safe climate," he said.
"The answer is to do it together. The only way we're going to create a zero emissions Bendigo and shape a city that we want in the future is to work on this together."
Mr McBurney said summit attendees would be able to create their own 'household Zero Emissions Roadmap' in line with council's 'Greater Bendigo Zero Emissions Roadmap', created over the past year with more than 1000 respondents from the community.
"There are 44,000 homes in Bendigo that have an average of two energy stars," Mr McBurney said.
"There's a lot of work to be done with our homes and buildings, so that's something we can work on together."
GBCC's goal of zero emissions in Bendigo by 2030 will benefit the city in multiple ways, according to Mr McBurney.
"There's a lot of grief about what's already happened to the climate," he said.
"But when you when you think about a zero emission city, it's actually better for our city in nearly every way - economically, health socially, ecologically. It's exciting what's possible."
City of Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the event was an opportunity for attendees to learn their part in achieving a zero emission Bendigo.
"This event will be a source of hope and inspiration and a great opportunity for everyone to gain some valuable information," Cr Metcalf said.
"By attending you will learn how can we reach zero emissions together by 2030, what you can do, what we can do together and what we can advocate for together."
Attendees will hear on climate action from Minister for Climate Action Lily D'Ambrosio, and a debate on zero emissions transport hosted by ABC Radio National's Natasha Mitchell.
The summit includes a day-time session with demonstrations and workshops on how the community can get involved in climate action, and an evening session with The Big Switch author Dr Saul Griffith.
"Dr Griffith says that solar and wind are already the cheapest energy sources available and when combined with all electric homes and electric cars we can power a new economy and save a lot of money," Cr Metcalf said.
The summit is an initiative of council's Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration.
Register your attendance at https://tinyurl.com/2xkt27bd
Daytime summit (9am - 5pm) attendance is free, with tickets for the evening session (6pm-8.30pm) priced at $5 per adult available from https://tinyurl.com/2h5krkf4
