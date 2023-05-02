Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub has defended he and his council's support of duck hunting in the face of mounting criticism.
At its meeting on April 26, Loddon Shire Council voted to make a submission to the Select Committee Inquiry into Victoria's Recreational Native Bird Hunting Arrangements in support of duck hunting.
The vote was initiated by Cr Straub, a duck hunter and former member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party.
His links have attracted a wave of criticism from groups opposed to duck hunting, but the mayor remains resolute.
Cr Straub said he had a lot of positive feedback following council's meeting on Wednesday, April 26.
"Since Thursday, right through I've had positive conversations with the local duck hunting community and those who travel through Loddon Shire to take part in a legal duck hunting season," Cr Straub said.
"In fact I was just reading a text from a constituent supporting council's representation.
"I've had text messages and been to Mitiamo, Boort, Serpentine and the local businesses have given their support to the economic stimulus coming into the area (from duck hunting).
"Even from the farming community, there's been big support for what duck hunting brings to the region and how it helps mitigate duck numbers on farms."
A lot of the criticism directed at the Loddon Shire mayor has centred around his membership of groups which support duck hunting.
"I don't hide from any of that," Cr Straub said.
"Yes, I have been involved in a duck hunting organisation which I left sometime in 2020. Yes, I was a member of the shooters party which I left in 2019 after the federal election."
Cr Straub openly admits he is still a duck hunter and believes the activity "really does work in with council's environmental tourism strategy".
"I classify duck hunting as part of our eco tourism activities," he said.
Cr Straub said opposition groups had quoted figures which stated bird-watching injected about $3 billion into the nation's economy.
"There is also a study which shows duck hunting nationwide brings in $2.4 billion and I believe that figure is somewhat underestimated," he said.
"The birdwatchers who travel to different regions, a big portion of them are hunters who travel to wetlands to enjoy the aesthetics of bird activities."
He said the Field and Game Australia group was among the biggest conservationists of bird breeding and habitats.
Cr Straub said as he travelled around the shire he welcomed both positive and negative feedback on council's support of duck hunting and was happy to discuss the issue.
Submissions to the Select Committee Inquiry into Victoria's Recreational Native Bird Hunting Arrangements close on May 8 with a final outcome on the future of duck hunting expected in August.
"So there is a waiting period," Cr Straub said.
He believed the make-up of the select committee inquiry was a numbers game and the final decision would be a tight vote.
Cr Straub said that duck hunters would be welcome in the Loddon Shire over the next three weeks of the season.
"I wish everybody well over the season and safe travels," he said.
