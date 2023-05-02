Bendigo Advertiser
Mayor Dan Straub defends council's support of duck hunting

By David Chapman
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:30pm, first published May 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub has defended he and his council's support of duck hunting in the face of mounting criticism.

