Bill rise likely as Coliban plans billion dollar upgrade

ESC likely to sign off on Coliban Water five-year pricing plan

Updated May 3 2023 - 5:43pm, first published May 1 2023 - 9:00pm
Bendigo residents look set to see higher water bills from July 1, as Coliban Water prepares to embark on a big, ambitious capital works program that will cater for population and development growth and address ageing infrastructure and unreliable catchment inflows.

