Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Four-week duck hunting season opens, as parliamentary inquiry builds momentum

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The four-week duck hunting season has started in Victoria. FIle picture
The four-week duck hunting season has started in Victoria. FIle picture

Loddon Shire Council has come out in support of duck hunting, citing the economic benefits and "positive mental health impact" on the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.