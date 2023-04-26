Loddon Shire Council has come out in support of duck hunting, citing the economic benefits and "positive mental health impact" on the community.
Council made the call at its monthly meeting yesterday, the same day the 2023 duck hunting season officially started.
Shooters and animal activists converged on wetlands across Victoria for the opening day of the season which will last for four weeks with a bag limit of four birds per day.
The future of duck hunting in Victoria has come into question, with a parliamentary inquiry accepting submissions until May 8.
Shire mayor Dan Straub put forward a motion at yesterday's meeting that council make a submission to the inquiry supporting the benefits of duck hunting.
Cr Straub said duck hunting was a "long standing tradition for many families within our shire and visitors to our shire".
He said it had a huge economic impact in the region, particularly on opening and closing weekends through the people who "travel to and or through our municipality".
Cr Straub was supported by Cr Neil Beattie, who likened the opening day of duck hunting season to Easter.
He said it brought a different group of people to the shire's towns and the economic value was "enormous".
"To know there is a big danger of losing it [duck hunting] is an absolute shame," Cr Beattie said.
"It's a great social occasion [for duck hunters] ... and the cash injection into local businesses means we can't afford to lose them."
While not necessarily opposed to duck hunting, Cr Linda Jungwirth felt it was not council's role to advocate in favour of it.
"Duck hunting is complex, there are a lot of issues," she said.
"I will be interested to hear the outcome of the inquiry but I feel I'm not well versed on the matter (to support or oppose it)."
Cr Straub believed nature based and eco-tourism could co-exist with duck hunting and the activity was supported by the council plan.
As the season kicked off, a team of activists were at Lake Buloke, near Donald in the state's northwest on Wednesday morning, rescuing wounded birds.
Field and Game Australia hunting and conservation manager Glenn Falla, who was hunting in Donald, said hunters were "as upbeat as we can be when we've got what we're facing in front of us".
"There has been a significant hunting around Victoria today, but a lot of people have chosen, of course, to hunt on private wetlands where they won't be harassed by those that don't agree with what we do," he said.
"I hunted this morning in the Donald district where I grew up and I pulled into town yesterday afternoon and spent over $300 in the local township.
"These little regional towns are doing it really rough after the whole COVID situation. So you'll actually find, if you get into the streets and talk to the people that own the businesses, they're very pleased to see us."
Duck game species permitted to be hunted include the Pacific black duck, mountain duck, chestnut teal, grey teal, pink-eared duck and wood duck.
The Blue-winged shoveler and hardhead are prohibited from being hunted.
Fourteen Victorian wetlands will be closed this season, to prevent disturbance to significant numbers of threatened species according to the Game Management Authority.
A representative of Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting, said they were concerned about the environmental impacts of duck hunting, alleging millions of plastic shotgun shells and wads were left in wetlands each year by hunters.
"The fact that tonnes of toxic lead and millions of plastic shotgun components are entering our environment each year by duck shooters is well known to the regulator," the representative said.
"In our view the fact they continue to allow this, is negligence."
